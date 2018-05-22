Senator Wetang’ula rejects referendum calls

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 22:04 GMT +3

Moses Wetang'ula says he is not opposed to changes in the Constitution to make Kenya better. [Photo: Courtesy]

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has dismissed calls for a referendum, claiming power-hungry individuals are behind it.

The Bungoma senator said some leaders hell-bent on taking advantage of a referendum to stir political temperatures ahead of 2022 were pushing for the plebiscite.

Speaking at his Kanduyi home at the weekend, Mr Wetang'ula said while he was not opposed to changes in the Constitution, the timing was suspect and inappropriate.

He said the country should instead start making amendments to issues that directly affected citizens as opposed to those that would require a referendum.

“We are not opposed to the changes but let’s not start the changes from the top; let's start with the changes that don’t require a referendum,” he said.

Devolved funds

He cited issues such as minimum allocation of devolved funds, which he said should be raised from 15 per cent to 45 per cent.

"That would directly help people and doesn’t require a referendum," he said.

Other issues he said could be addressed in the Constitution without necessarily voting included police reforms, judicial independence and strengthening of devolution structures.

Wetang’ula said it was unfortunate that politicians wanted to use the referendum debate to put the country in an election mood again.

“Some people are gearing up for it so they can start going around the country to solidify their support for 2022,” he said.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said this was not the time to engage in campaigns.

He said the country had just come out of a divisive campaign period and it was not proper to put the public through it again.