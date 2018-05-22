Sang and Cherargey declare a ceasefire

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 20:25 GMT +3

Governor Stephen Sang

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang and area Senator Kiprotich Cherargey have agreed to put aside their differences following interventions by Deputy President William Ruto.

"We had a meeting with the Deputy President. I have heeded to his call for a truce with my governor for the sake of peace, unity and development in my county," said Mr Cherargey.

He, however, reiterated that he will not relent in his fight against corruption in the county despite the truce.

Sang, on the other hand, was happy about the development. He promised to work closely with all county leaders for the sake of development.

"There is no bad blood between me and my senator. I have never had any issues with him. I intend to work closely with all elected leaders to ensure that the Nandi residents get the much needed development," said the governor.

Cherargey and Sang have been wrangling over the running of the county, with the senator accusing the governor of condoning corruption.

