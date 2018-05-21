List of MPs silent in House but loud in public meetings

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 15:09, Updated May 21st 2018 at 15:17 GMT +3

Parliament during a past session. More than 50MPs have never spoken in the House nine months after they were elected, while other skip law-making sessions. [File, Standard]

More than 50 MPs are yet to make their maiden speeches in the National Assembly nine months after their election.

According to Mzalendo.com, an online platform that keeps tabs on the performance of MPs in the House plenary, those who have spoken only supported their colleagues but never initiated anything on their own.

The revelation comes as the leadership of Parliament complained that some MPs were skipping the last legislative step that is crucial in law-making.

Speaking during a workshop for journalists to review the performance of the House in Mombasa at the weekend, Muturi was unhappy that some MPs were busy boasting about their achievements in the House when in reality, they had done the complete opposite.

Speaker Justin Muturi said it was worrying that members did not appreciate the significance of the third stage of reading while considering Bills.

During the Third Reading, a Bill is read with all amendments for final approval. It comes after the Bill has been amended by the designated committee.

“The real law-making process starts at the Third Reading, where only a few participate. You will only see Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Town) since he represents Government, and a few others including Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Nyikal (Seme) and Robert Pukose (Endebees),” said Mr Muturi.

“Many will get up as soon as I step out of the chair and retreat when the committee of the whole House is in session. Yet they will be the loudest out there telling their constituents about a law they never participated in legislating.”

Muturi and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai also expressed concerns that some MPs were confused about petitions, motions and legislative proposals. This is despite the fact that they participated in induction and had various staff attached to them for research.

“I was speaking to one young MP on Friday and I was not in a very good mood. I told her they should stop exciting people out there. It puts me under pressure because I start receiving calls that I am sitting on Bills that have not even been introduced,” said Muturi.

“You will even hear others telling their constituents they have passed very good Bills yet the individuals making such statements do not attend sessions to contribute to the legislation they are talking about.”

The House leadership also blamed the failure of about 70 per cent of the MPs to speak on the floor of the House on lack of capacity given that some were still learning the processes. The House has 349 members.

“Others go ahead to take credit for work done by other legislators despite the fact that they never contribute during debate on Bills,” said Muturi.

Mr Sialai said most of the MPs spoke very well about issues in other forums but had failed to prosecute the same issues on the floor of the House.

Kipkemoi arap Kirui, another senior official in charge of research and journal room, said several legislators had admitted to lacking capacity to debate Bills and other important motions.

He disclosed that Parliament had rolled out a programme to train those willing to utilise the facility, including training of their personal assistants.

“We just finished training 200 PAs and the remaining will be trained before the end of next month. Members of the Speakers panel will also be trained on House procedures,” said Mr Kirui.

“We will also train legislators by the end of September. It is a challenge they have confirmed facing and we are willing to assist.”

This is the reason why MPs were subjected to induction at the beginning of their term and also benefit from exchange programmes outside the country.

“They are simply unable to cope. They said they cannot take part in debates for fear of being embarrassed,” said an official who sought anonymity.

Interestingly, they meeting heard that some of the poor debaters have a proclivity for international trips as they are more lucrative in terms of allowances as opposed to local engagements.

“Some women have never canvassed anything affecting their gender but will be lobbying for trips to go to New York for the women convention. Promising to represent the country effective on the topic,” said another official.

Those who have spoken, there are those who merely rise to support what their colleagues have said and never go deep.

Others sponsor bills, move and step out, not even listening to the members’ contribution on the same.

List of Tongue-tied MPs

According to Mzalendo.com, an online platform that keeps tabs of the performance of MPs in the House plenary and Hansard, those yet to speak in the House include;

George Kariuki (Ndia) Charity Kathambi (Njoro) Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira county MP) Faiht Wairimu (Nyandarua county MP), Lillian Gogo (Rangwe) Joseph Kabiyu (Mwea) Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) Ernnest Ogesi (Vihiga) Fatuma Gedi (Wajir) Ahmed Ibrahim (Wajir North) Mohammed Sheikh (Wajir South) Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West) Lillian Cheptoo (West Pokot) Jacquline Odao (nominated) Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta county MP) James Gichuhi (Tetu) Josephat Kabeabea (Tigania East) Lokiru Ali (Turkana East) Odhiambo Karan(Ugenya). Kalicha Gufu (Moyale) Pamela Odhiambo (Migori county) Kawira Mwangaza(Meru county) Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) Mary wamaua (Margua) Bashir Sheikh (Mandera North) Jonah Mburu (Lari) Josephg Tonui(kuresoi) Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Leonard Yegon (Konoin) Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central) Florence Koskei (Kericho) Didimus Barasa (Kimilili) Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion) John Wambugu (Kirinyag central) Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) Paul Kahindi (Kaloleni) Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega county) James Wainaina (Kabete) Rehema Dida (Isiolo) Said Bura (Galole) Joyce Korir (Bomet) Gideon Mikutai (Cheplaungu) Jane Jepkorir (Elgeyo Mrakwet county) Jane Wanjiku (Embu) Elexander Kimutai (Emgwen) Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) Gladwel Cheruiyot (Baringo county)

Poor debaters

Esther Passaris (Nairobi county) gave a maiden speech a fortnight ago John Kiarie (Dagoreti South) Ali Wario (Garseni) Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) Benjamin Taya (Kinangop) Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) Abdi Mude (Lafey) Samuel Gachobe (Subukia) Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South)

They have all spoken less than three times.

Good performers