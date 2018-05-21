School closed as students fight over religious tensions

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

The aftermath of the clash at Isiolo Boys’ High School. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Isiolo Boys’ High School has been closed down after students fought.

Reports indicated that police had arrested 28 students. Several learners were reportedly injured in the clash that began on Saturday night and lasted until yesterday morning.

Initial reports indicated that the quarrel started when a group that had gone for a trip to Nairobi differed on the type of music to be played in the bus on the way back to Isiolo. The other students got involved in the dispute when the group arrival back in school on Saturday evening.

"The two sides differed on the type of music to be played. Their patron decided that the stereo should be switched off and the matter was resolved by a team of teachers on arrival at the school," said Ismail Galma, the chairman of the county parents association.

Those dissatisfied with the solution told their colleagues what had happened, leading to the fight.

Window panes were smashed and mattresses and personal effects burnt.

The unrest continued to around 5am yesterday, when the police arrived to disperse the students.

A detective said more than 20 students were in the cells and could be charged in court today.

"I am not certain what charges would be preferred against them,’’ said the detective who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Neither the school nor the police had the exact number of the students injured as some fled at night.

"My son came home at around 5.30am in the company of a friend who had a fracture on the right hand," said a parent from Bula Pesa estate.

When members of the school's board of governors, parents teachers association and education officials arrived for a meeting, there were about 30 students still in school.

The meeting was also attended by local leaders, among them the county assembly speaker, Hussein Golicha, who called for calm, saying the matter would be investigated.

John Nzinga, the sub-county education officer, said the board would meet today to find out what had caused the unrest and decide when the institution would reopen.