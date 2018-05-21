Kapedo town sinks as tension flare between communities Next Story
Police officer arrested for demanding illegal fees from farmers in Kitale

Published Mon, May 21st 2018

Anti-graft officers have arrested a policeman for allegedly imposing illegal levies on farmers whose livestock strayed into a farm.

The officer, attached to an Agricultural Development Corporation farm in Olkatongo, was said to be among policemen who seized cattle that had strayed into the farm.

The policeman and two others were said to have last Tuesday seized more than 100 head of cattle owned by farmers in Kitale and demanded Sh100,000 before releasing them.

