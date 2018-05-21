Lusaka, Malala register Mulembe Nation as a foundation

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 20:58 GMT +3

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala after addressing youth during career and job expo forum at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology on May 18, 2018. [photo: Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Battle lines have been drawn in Western politics after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala registered Mulembe Nation as a foundation.

The registration comes as National Super Alliance co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula have been pushing for the formation of Mulembe Nation as a political party.

During the launch of the foundation on Saturday, Mr Malala hinted that the foundation was not a political tool but a fund to help needy students with bursaries and youths with jobs.

Mr Lusaka is the foundation's patron while Malala and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja are chairman and co-chairman respectively. Orange Democratic Movement party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is the legal advisor.

“For a long time, we have united the Luhya nation for the wrong reasons. Politicians have taken advantage of this to get votes after which they forget the electorate,” said the Malala, who is also the Senate deputy leader of minority.

The foundation was launched at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology with the slogan, 'Unity of Purpose.'