Jubilee MP tells party members to tread carefully with Raila

The unity deal continues to elicit different emotions among some Jubilee and NASA politicians.

The National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali has warned fellow Jubilee Party members to tread carefully with Opposition leader Raila Odinga after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Washiali feels that Raila may use the pretense of working with the Government as a reason to disorient Jubilee 2022 plans.

“We all support the unity pact but we hope someone does not use it as a reason to break the unity Jubilee party has enjoyed since its formation,” said Washiali.

Jitters continue to arise from a section of Jubilee members that Raila may be plotting to use the unity pact as a reason to win Uhuru's endorsement in 2022.

Washiali said it was up to the President to act diligently so that the working together doesn’t break the unity in the ruling party.

Washiali said Raila has had a bad history with working with other parties that has seen those parties fall.

“Raila has worked with other parties in the past but after a short time those parties crumbled and we hope it won’t be the same,” said Washiali.

The Mumias East MP said the party was keeping to the plan of supporting Deputy President William Ruto to take over from Uhuru.

Jubilee leaders from Western Kenyan have been calling on the Luhya community to support Jubilee Government and Ruto’s 2022 bid.

“The President and his deputy have stood together for long and in 2022 it will be wise we support our neighbour (Ruto's) presidential bid,” said Washiali.

Washiali spoke on Saturday in Shianda and called on other Opposition chiefs to support the unity pact between Uhuru and Raila.