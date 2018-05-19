Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'in tears' at wedding rehearsal over her father's decision

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 11:51, Updated May 19th 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

The bride and groom during yesterday's wedding rehearsal.

Meghan and Prince Harry were "in tears" at their wedding rehearsal over dad Thomas Markle's decision not to go, according to reports.

The couple cried with Prince William - who also got emotional - during a practice run at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, on Thursday.

A courtier inside the venue confirmed the heartbreaking scenes, according to the Sun.

"They were both in tears at what is going on with Meghan's father in America and Prince William was pretty upset as well," the source said.

Thomas Markle Snr had surgery on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

The retired lighting engineer is reported to be "awake and alert" but will remain in hospital while he recovers.

On Thursday, Megan confirmed her father would "sadly" not be attending and on Friday Kensington Palace announced Prince Charles will walk her up the aisle.

On Friday evening, the pair seemed in brighter spirits.

A relaxed-looking Harry said he felt "great" as he greeted well-wishers in a surprise walkabout with best man the Duke of Cambridge outside Windsor Castle.

The pair then headed to exclusive Coworth Park country house hotel in Ascot, where the prince was spending his last night as a single man away from his bride as is tradition.

Meanwhile 15 miles away, Meghan gave a radiant smile and said she was feeling "wonderful" as she arrived with her mother Doria Ragland at the luxury Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire.

Around 30 members of the royal family including the Queen and the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who is well enough to attend after undergoing a recent hip operation, will gather in the 600-strong congregation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who will marry Harry and Meghan, has spoken of the strong bond the couple share.

"There's profound affection between them which is wonderful and a deep understanding and mutual support," he said.

"You see in the way they respond to each other, caring for each other, which is something you see in many couples but not always."