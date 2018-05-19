GEMA denounces deal with Raila, says NASA leader was misled by imposters

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 09:05, Updated May 19th 2018 at 09:34 GMT +3

Moses Kariuki (Left) legal advisor national GEMA youth council, Said Kuria (2nd Left) youth representative, Raila Odinga(Centre), Wilfred Kamau (2nd right) GEMA chairman Nairobi and Nyando M.P Jared Okello(right) when NASA Principal Raila Odinga held a consultative meeting with GEMA business community at Eka Hotel in Nairobi on 11th May 2018. [Photo/Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Individuals claiming to represent the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (Gema) have denounced a meeting between NASA leader Raila Odinga and a rival group last week at a hotel in Nairobi.

The officials from 17 constituencies in Nairobi, yesterday said Raila was hoodwinked by imposters.

“Gema is a welfare association and is not a business entity. The people who went to see Raila are not Gema representatives in Nairobi. They are cons. There is nothing like Gema business community,” said Gema chairman Kimani Rugendo.

Last Friday, Raila met a group claiming to be leaders of Gema business community in Nairobi where they agreed to work together in reconciliation efforts.

The two-hour closed door meeting was punctuated with cheers and claps however the former Prime Minister did not address the media but allowed the “Gema” officials, Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang and his Nyando MP Jared Okello to brief journalists on the deliberations.

Gema business community chairperson Wilfred Kamau said they had resolved their differences with the opposition leader and hinted at the possibility of supporting the referendum “if that is what will heal the country.” Raila has committed himself to building bridges. Time will come when 2022 politics will be discussed,” said Mr Kamau.

But yesterday, Mr Rugendo, said the deal did not reflect the position of the association.

He asked the former premier to verify details of individuals claiming to be leaders of welfare groups saying he risks associating himself with persons with bad reputation.