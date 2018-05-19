Treasury still holding onto parties funds, says Sifuna

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 23:55 GMT +3

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (in Orange T-Shirt) with Busia county Secretary general Innocent Oluku right in white T-shirt after a meeting in Busia on May 17th

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has accused the National Treasury of failing to fund political parties as the law requires.

Addressing the press in Busia town after meeting grassroots officials Friday, Mr Sifuna dismissed claims that ODM has been receiving funding as it should.

Sifuna said he was privy to information that funds for political parties were not factored in the 2018/19 budget under the Political Parties Fund.

He said lack of funding has made it hard for the political outfits to run their affairs effectively.

“The National Treasury is not remitting any cash to the party and this has impacted negatively to our activities,” Sifuna said.

He defended ODM leader Raila Odinga over claims that he was reluctant to comment on the latest National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

He said the party has urged investigative agencies to move with speed and get to the bottom of the matter so that those implicated in the scam can be charged in court.

“I am the spokesperson of the party and when I speak I have the blessings of my party leader. However, the war against corruption must be fought by all Kenyans not one individual,” Sifuna said.

Busia ODM secretary Innocent Oluku said the party will start filling positions left vacant after last year’s elections.

