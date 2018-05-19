Knut revokes Sossion suspension Previous Story
Isiolo schools get Sh5 million in food for fees project

By Ali Abdi | Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3
Governor Mohammed Kuti

Public secondary schools in Isiolo County will share Sh5 million in a food-for-fess programme.

The national and county governments in partnership with the European Union (EU) yesterday gave food rations to 25 schools to assist parents, who were unable to pay school fees due to severe drought.

The progamme was rolled out by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) in partnership with the EU and the county government.

Governor Mohammed Kuti and NDMA County Coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli flagged off the food items.

‘‘Most parents are pastoralists who had lost their animals to drought and were unable to pay fees for their children,’’ said Dr Kuti. 

