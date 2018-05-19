Handshake: Leaders defend Raila and Uhuru

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga

The unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga has nothing to do with 2022 elections, some MPs have declared.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Koduogo Catholic Church in Ndhiwa Constituency, the legislators from NASA and Jubilee said the deal was meant to unite Kenyans and they promised to concentrate on just that.

ALSO READ: Sonko’s love-hate relations with Jubilee party

They included Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep), Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu Woman Rep), BabuOwino (Embakasi East), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyanga) and Fatuma Khedi (Wajir).

“Raila and Uhuru proved their love for the country when they shook hands. But it is wrong for anybody to use the opportunity in disintegrating Kenyans because of their 2022 political ambitions,” said Wanga.

She said they were devolving the handshake to the grassroots across the country.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.