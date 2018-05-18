Governor Mutua, DG Maangi rescued from Kisii river after bridge collapses

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 13:33, Updated May 18th 2018 at 14:30 GMT +3

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, their bodyguards and other staff members run to safety after the Ogembo Nyakorokoro ? footbridge collapsed. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi have escaped unhurt in Kisii after the Ogembo Nyakorokoro footbridge which they were touring collapsed today morning.

Two journalists; Nicodemus Ogachi (cameraman KTN) and Chris Korobo (Kisii County Government) were injured whensaw the footbridge collapsed into two bits.

ALSO READ: Five students die, 12 missing as bridge collapses

The journalists were filming the two leaders on the recently-constructed footbridge that cuts across deep waters of River Gucha in Bomachoge Chache.

In the narrow escape, the leaders were rescued by their bodyguards while the journalists were rescued by their colleagues and well-wishers.

Both Mutua and Maangi proceeded to address a gathering at Ogembo town. Before the incident, the two leaders had toured the under-construction Gusii Stadium and Ogembo Sub County Hospital.

The two journalists are receiving treatment at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital. Hospital CEO Dr Enock Ondari says the two are stable but will undergo further medical examinations.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We will monitor their progress before they are discharged,” says Dr Ondari.

In a statement issued by Maseme Machuka, Kisii County Communications Director, says the Ogembo Nyakorokoro footbridge was constructed by the Ministry of Public Works as part of the Economic Stimulus Project under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).