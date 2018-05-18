Police issue alert on ‘young blud saints’ cult in universities

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 10:08, Updated May 18th 2018 at 10:32 GMT +3

The National police service has issued an alert over the emergence of a cult by the name young blud saints operating within Nairobi targeting students in universities.

The Director of Criminal Investigations cautioned members of the public and urged parents to keep a keen eye on their children to prevent them from being recruited to the organisation.

ALSO READ: Lack of better understanding slows agricultural financing

In a Facebook post, police said the cult believes that there are three gods namely: true god, false god and random god.

“They also believe that the random god is the one who fails them because he is not firm with his decisions and that his answers are not straight. Members are expected to sacrifice what they love most to prove loyalty to the organization,” police said.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is closely monitoring the activities of the cult. Parents and the general members of the public are encouraged to seek psychological guidance from professional counselors and religious institutions when they notice unusual change of behavior in their children,” added the police.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.