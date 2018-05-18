Man held for hacking his three daughters Previous Story
Ruling on Sh109,000 Bungoma wheelbarrows case put off

By Jack Murima | Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3
A local butchery compares a normal wheelbarrow (right) with that bought for Sh109,000 by Bungoma County Government. [File, Standard]

Seven people accused of buying wheelbarrows for the county government at inflated prices will know their fate on May 31.

Judgement was expected to be delivered yesterday, but Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng' deferred it.

"Due to pressure, the judgement is not ready. We regret any inconveniences caused, the same shall be delivered on May 31," said Mr Ochieng'.

During submissions, State counsel Paul Juma summoned 16 witnesses, all implicating the accused in unlawful use of public funds.

The defence argued the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was not properly constituted when they were prosecuted.

