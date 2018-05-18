Owner of killer Patel dam to record statement

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

Mansukh Patel, the owner of the killer Patel dam in Solai. [Courtesy]

Mansukh Patel, the owner of the dam that killed 47 people in Solai last week, is yet to record a statement with the police two days after he arrived from London.

Yesterday detectives told The Standard they were waiting for him to record a statement, though he is yet to indicate when he will be available.

“The owner of the dam should record a statement. We have been expecting him to do so immediately he arrived but he has not. We will ensure he complies,” said the detective.

Police officers told The Standard that Patel, who skipped the requiem mass for the victims on Wednesday, had been in Nairobi since he arrived.

He was not in the country when the dam burst, leading to deaths and destruction of property worth millions of shillings in Energy and Nyakinyua villages.

“Patel is in the country, he jetted in on Tuesday and is currently in Nairobi,” said an officer.

Patel is reportedly being pursued by detectives after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered that investigations into the incident be concluded in two weeks.

In addition, the detective said, at least 30 people had recorded statements with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CDI) over the incident.

They include eight managers of Patel Farm and Government officials, including National Environment Management Authority and Water Resource Management Authority bosses.

Some of those affected by the tragedy that left 500 families displaced have also recorded statements.

“Various managers at the farm, locals and those affected after the dam burst have all recorded statements,” said the officer.

Detectives have also requested registrar of companies in Nairobi to provide documents indicating ownership of the Solai Group Company, which Patel farm in Solai is part of.

“We know the real owner of Patel Farm, but we need more details and more confirmations for credibility of our investigations,” he said.