Government to lose Sh700b by July, say clerics

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

National Council of Churches of Kenya General Secretary Rev. Canon Peter Karanja and chairman Bishop Mophat Killioba address the media on the state of the nation. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Taxpayers will have lost Sh700 billion to corruption by the end of this financial year, according to clerics.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya said the level of corruption in the country had reached unprecedented levels.

In 2016, according to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and National Treasury reports, it was estimated that a third of the national budget was lost through corrupt dealings annually.

Council Secretary General Peter Karanja said: “That amount of money is enough to pay 230,000 doctors a salary of Sh250,000 per month for a whole year, meaning we have the capacity to put 30 doctors in each of the 8,000 health facilities across the country."