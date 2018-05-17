ODM leaders mourn death of Siaya County Assembly majority whip

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 15:15, Updated May 17th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3

Siaya County Assembly during a sitting on November 8 2017. ([Photo/Collins Oduor, Standard)

Majority Whip in the Siaya County Assembly Mr. Joanes Andiego is dead.

Mr. Andiego, who is also the MCA for Central Sakwa Ward in Bondo Sub-County passed on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment for liver and kidney complications at the Nairobi Hospital.

“As a party, we have lost a staunch member, a dedicated servant of the people and an unrivaled grassroots mobilizer who spent most of his time popularizing the party in his Ward and beyond. His service to the people he represented will be greatly missed,” read part of the ODM statement to the media.

“On behalf of the Party Leader H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga and the entire ODM family, we wish to condole with the family of the late Hon. Andiego, the people of Central Sakwa and his colleagues in the Assembly for the loss.”