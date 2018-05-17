Siaya MCA dies in city hospital Next Story
Boy burns to death Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

ODM leaders mourn death of Siaya County Assembly majority whip

By Timothy Makokha | Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 15:15, Updated May 17th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3
Siaya County Assembly during a sitting on November 8 2017. ([Photo/Collins Oduor, Standard)

Majority Whip in the Siaya County Assembly Mr. Joanes Andiego is dead.

Mr. Andiego, who is also the MCA for Central Sakwa Ward in Bondo Sub-County passed on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment for liver and kidney complications at the Nairobi Hospital.

ALSO READ: Female MCA assaulted in Arusha by colleague

“As a party, we have lost a staunch member, a dedicated servant of the people and an unrivaled grassroots mobilizer who spent most of his time popularizing the party in his Ward and beyond. His service to the people he represented will be greatly missed,” read part of the ODM statement to the media.

“On behalf of the Party Leader H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga and the entire ODM family, we wish to condole with the family of the late Hon. Andiego, the people of Central Sakwa and his colleagues in the Assembly for the loss.”

RELATED TOPICS:
siaya county
county assembly
MCA

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Female MCA assaulted in Arusha by colleague

Female MCA assaulted in Arusha by colleague

Raila, Uhuru to tour Nyanza region

Raila, Uhuru to tour Nyanza region

New Ruguru MCA takes oath of office

New Ruguru MCA takes oath of office

Laboso faces second setback in attempt to appoint CEC for Youth

Laboso faces second setback in attempt to appoint CEC for Youth

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited