Miguna says Sonko didn’t consult him before deputy governor nomination

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 15:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna has denied knowledge of Governor Mike Sonko’s nomination

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally come out to comment on his nomination to fulfill the Nairobi deputy Governor position that has been vacant for four months since Polycarp Igathe resigned.

Miguna denied knowledge of his nomination by Governor Mike Sonko terming it as a malicious distraction.

“I have no idea what nearly everyone seems to be talking about. It’s a malicious distraction. That’s all I am saying,” he said.

The Wednesday evening declaration was greeted with doubt even after his lawyer Cliff Ombeta confirmed that Governor Sonko had settled on Miguna as a valid candidate.

“The nominee meets all the requirements provided for in the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Elections Act and County Government Act,” read part of the letter by Sonko to the county assembly.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Thursday morning cleared the air on the report when he confirmed she had received the nomination letter.

Elachi, however, maintained they would follow the law during the vetting process and urged Miguna to settle his citizenship row with the Government.

"The governor has given us a nominee. We will follow the law. The Constitution is clear that a deputy governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen. He (Miguna) is Canadian. That procedure can take us three to four months," said Speaker Elachi.