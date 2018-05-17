2000 security officers deployed to city as Ramadhan starts

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 12:21, Updated May 17th 2018 at 12:26 GMT +3

More than 2000 security officers have been deployed to boost security in Nairobi city and its environs with the start of Ramadhan period.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Kangethe Thuku said this was because a terror alert had been issued over the festivities creating the need for caution even as he assured residents of security.

There are fears terrorists may strike during this period.

He said they shall be going round conducting inspections in hotels and restaurants, bus parks and be frisking passengers before they board the vehicles.

A platform to report criminal activities has also been created. The “Mulika Mhalifu” platform is a service where residents are required to send short messages to 22068 whenever they see or hear of any criminal activity.

The team is expected to have a series of meetings with stakeholders with schools and colleges, security firms, taxi owners and public service matatu owners being on their top priority list.

“We urge the public to come out and offer information. We also urge the criminals to know that they are being watched from the ground and above," added Mr. Thuku.

Police have asked the public to be careful and avoid “crowded places” during the period saying terrorist groups had issued threat alerts.

Police said terrorist organizations including ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Al-Shabaab had issued ‘fatwas’ that will see increased attacks during the holy month that will begin next week on Tuesday.

“Though the capability of Al-Shabaab has been greatly downgraded over time, we have credible intelligence suggesting that the militia group is planning to carry out further attacks in the country,” said police in a statement last week.

Spokesman Charles Owino said they were doing all they can to prevent the terrorists from entering the country but added that it was also advisable for the members to be cautious during the time.

He asked members of the public to report suspicious cases to them to avert possible attacks from taking place.

“We are therefore urging members of the public to remain on high alert and be extra vigilant especially in populated public places including hotels, churches, bus stages and schools,” said Owino.

The alert by police comes barely days after four Kenyans were recently killed in a quarry in Mandera County by suspected Al-Shabaab attackers.

Police said they regretted the Mandera attacks saying they were “relentlessly” pursuing the perpetrators of the crime adding that they had arrested some suspects.