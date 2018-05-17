Boy, 11 defiles two-year-old sister, father sides with son

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 12:06, Updated May 17th 2018 at 12:11 GMT +3

A two-year-old girl is nursing serious injuries after her 11-year-old brother defiled her at Kirendene location, Mitunguu, in Meru County.

The girl’s mother, Rhoda, says the boy is her step-son.

The defilement which was confirmed by the area chief happened when Rhoda left the girl in the company of the boy and an eight-year-old girl.

“I had gone to meet some members of my church not far from my house. I left my daughter with the boy and my sister’s daughter at home. After a while she came running to tell me the boy had taken my daughter inside the house and defiled her,” a tearful Rhoda told The Standard at Mitunguu.

The young girl was treated at Mitunguu health centre and later at Kanyekine Sub County hospital.

Kirendene Chief Stephen Kaaria said the issue had been taken up by the children’s office.

“The girl and the boy are both minors. It is up to the children’s officials to decide what happens,” said Mr Kaaria.

The assailant is a Standard Two pupil at a local school.

“We are ready to assist in every way we can because we have the details of the incident,” the Chief added.

An angry Rhoda says she and other women cut off their meeting and rushed home to save her daughter but they found the boy had already done it.

“I whipped him thoroughly before we rushed my baby to the hospital. She is still in pain and is taking medicine,” she said.

When Rhoda’s husband came home he ‘sided’ with the boy and did not punish him, said Rhoda.

Rhoda says it was during a heated altercation between her and her husband that her other daughter who is now 18, revealed that he (husband) defiled her two years ago.

“It was a shock to discover my husband also sexually abused my teenage daughter from a previous relationship,” said Rhoda.

But Mr Kaaria says the fact that the defilement claim against Rhoda’s husband was not reported when it happened in 2016 makes investigations difficult.

“It is up to the police to take up the matter,” he said at his office.

But Rhoda says she only became aware of the incident two weeks ago.

She has since moved her daughter away, in addition to also moving out of the house she shares with the husband and the boy.

“I am protecting my daughter by taking her to my mother. But we are ready to cooperate with the police to get justice for her because she was a minor when it happened,” she said.

“I did not know my husband had defiled my daughter when she was 16. I have been forced to take her away to my mother. Though we are very poor it is better to move away from my husband because my daughter has been traumatised for two years,” Rhoda said.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Mary Kanana and her representative in Mitunguu, Phyllis Nkirote, have asked the police to also apprehend Rhoda’s husband.

“The teenage girl has revealed Rhoda’s husband defiled her. We want the police to take up the matter to serve justice for the two girls,” said Ms Kanana.