Sonko 'nominates' Miguna for Nairobi Deputy Governor position

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 00:16 GMT +3

A letter doing rounds on social media purports that Governor Mike Sonko has nominated controversial lawyer-politician Miguna Miguna as the new Nairobi Deputy Governor.

In the letter to the Speaker of the county assembly Beatrice Elachi, Governor Sonko forwards Miguna’s name for vetting and approval.

“I hereby forward my nominee, Lawyer Miguna Miguna to undergo full vetting process and approval by the County Assembly for the position of Deputy Governor.

“The nominee meets all the requirements provided for in the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Elections Act and County Government Act,” reads the letter.

Speaking exclusively to Standard Digital, a lawyer close to Governor Sonko has dismissed the letter saying the signature is fake.

The lawyer, however, did not wish to be named.

Miguna postponed his return date saying the Immigration Department was yet to furnish him with a valid Kenyan passport as directed by the Court.

Miguna Miguna was scheduled to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on May 16 despite being deported by the Governmnet twice over the past three months. The letter circulating on social media. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Nairobi County government in March also dismissed a letter appointing East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua as Deputy Governor.

Speaking to the Standard Digital, an official that sought anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak on behalf of City Hall, said Governor Sonko’s signature on the letter was a forgery.

“Pursuant to the Supreme Court Advisory Opinion in Reference 1 of 2015, I hereby nominate Hon. Simon Mbugua to be considered for approval by the County Assembly for appointment to the position of Deputy Governor,” read part of the letter.

Sonko on Sunday (March 18, 2018) unveiled a list on his Facebook page and asked residents to help him choose who they thought was the best suited person to replace former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

Topping Sonko’s list was Citizen TV anchor Ann Kiguta; followed by lawyer Miguna Miguna; Nairobi County Education, Youth Affairs & Gender County Executive Committee Member Janet Ouko; businesswoman Agnes Kagure; former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru; former Dagoretti North legislator Dennis Waweru; nominated senator Millicent Omanga; and businessman Muhoho Kenyatta.

Others were former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe; former Town Clerk John Gakuo; businessman Jimnah Mbaru; Karen Nyamu; former Kenya Tourism Board chairman Raymond Matiba; former presidential candidate James Ole Kiyapi; President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga; State House deputy chief of staff Njee Muturi; George Kariuki; Susan Matiba; Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera; former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh; East African Legislation Assembly Member Simon Mbugua; and Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris.

Igathe resigned from the position in January, citing his inability to win Sonko’s trust in managing the city