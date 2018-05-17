TSC to hire over 8,000 teachers Previous Story
Embattled Njue charged with running wildcat medical college

By Nderitu Gichure | Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 16th 2018 at 23:44 GMT +3
Dr Moses Njue when he appeared before Nyeri Magistrate Philip Mutua yesterday. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Barely a day after being charged with stealing a heart from a corpse in Nairobi, former Chief Government Pathologist Moses Njue was in court again in Nyeri facing charges of operating a medical college without approval from a professional body.

While testifying in court yesterday, Dr Njue maintained that Kings Medical College was duly accredited and registered by the Ministry of High Education Science and Technology.

Njue, who has been charged alongside his son Lammuel Mureithi, said the institution was registered by the ministry on February 14, 2012, to offer laboratory technician courses.

He said courses offered at the college were later approved by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec).

Njue said the training school was duly accredited and registered by the Government, and attempts to close it down were efforts in futility.

Through lawyer John Obuor, Njue said after registration and accreditation by the relevant bodies, he had no business seeking approval from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB).

Daniel Kangethe, an inspectorate officer, told Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua it was KMLTTB  that had the sole mandate under the law to oversee the training and practice of lab technicians. The case resumes on July 9.

