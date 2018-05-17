Angry mob lynches man for killing couple, rescuer

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 16th 2018 at 22:04 GMT +3

Villagers at the home of David Nasieunda and Grace Akot, who were killed by their son Yusuf Sieunda on Tuesday evening. A mob later killed Yusuf, who had also killed a neighbour. [Raphael Wanjala, Standard]

A man suspected to be high on drugs was lynched after he killed his parents and a neighbour at Siritanyi village, Kanduyi constituency on Tuesday evening.

Yusuf Sieunda, 25, reportedly bludgeoned his mother Grace Akot, killing her on the spot.

A neighbour, Joseph Masafu, who rushed to rescue the woman after he heard screams, was attacked with the same club. He, too, died on the spot.

The assailant is later said to have trailed his father David Nasieunda, who was about 100 metres away in his farm, and attacked him with the same club.

Nasieunda was taken to Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi, where he died while receiving treatment.

The assailant fled to a nearby church but was flushed out by angry villagers who lynched him.

Daniel Wabwile, a neighbour, said the man had been walking around with a club challenging anybody to a fight.

“He looked like he was high on something,” Nabwile said.

Just graduated

He said the man, who was usually reserved, had just graduated with a diploma from a Bungoma-based college. His parents had suspected that he used drugs.

“His parents had noticed strange behaviours in him and had called him on Sunday for counselling. He admitted to have been using bhang,” he said.

Pushed away

Julia Nasimiyu, Joseph Masafu’s widow, said she saw her husband being attacked by the young man and tried to intervene, but was pushed away.

Nasimiyu said she retreated after realising that the man was determined to harm anyone who got in his way.

“He shouted that he would kill anyone who would dare go near him. He pushed me away when I tried to intervene.

“This was a polite boy I knew while he was growing up and his actions have really shocked us,” she said.

Musikoma MCA George Makari said there had been an increase in drug abuse in the area among the youth. He called on security agencies to tackle the problem.

Bungoma South Deputy OCPD Aloys Orioki said it was a case of drug abuse, as the man did not have any dispute with the family.

The bodies were taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.