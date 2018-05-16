Guatemala opens Israel embassy in Jerusalem after US move

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 14:52, Updated May 16th 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

(L to R) Sara Netanyahu and her husband Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin applaud as Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his wife Hilda Patricia Marroquin open the Guatemalan embassy in Jerusalem on May 16, 2018

Guatemala inaugurated its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the first country to follow in the footsteps of the United States' deeply controversial move that was accompanied by deadly violence on the Gaza border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales were among officials who attended a ceremony inaugurating the new embassy at an office park in the disputed city, which is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ALSO READ: US first lady hospitalised

The US and Guatemalan moves break with decades of international consensus. US ambassador to Israel David Friedman also attended Wednesday's ceremony.

So far the only other nation with immediate plans to open an Israel embassy in Jerusalem is Paraguay, expected to do so before the end of the month.

Netanyahu profusely praised Guatemala for making the move and noted it came only two days after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

The Israeli premier spoke of Guatemala's early recognition of the state of Israel after its creation in 1948 and said he would visit the country of 16 million on his next visit to Latin America.

"I look forward to assessing with you the practical ways... that we can advance this friendship and this alliance," Netanyahu said.

"But today, I just want to say how delighted we are to have you."

Morales called it a "transcendental moment for future generations" who will "remember that friendly countries took courageous decisions in favour of Israel and we do this because you have a special place in our hearts."

'To the fringes'

ALSO READ: US set for controversial Jerusalem embassy move

The US embassy move on Monday was accompanied by mass protests and clashes along the Gaza border that saw Israeli forces kill some 60 Palestinians.

Israel has faced international criticism over its use of live fire against demonstrators.

It says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass infiltrations from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by Islamist movement Hamas.

On Monday, tens of thousands had gathered near the border while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians approached the fence and sought to break through, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Most of those killed were shot by Israeli snipers, the Gazan health ministry said, in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war.

Israel's army said "it appears that at least 24" of those killed were militants, mainly from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

It said explosive devices and firebombs were used, while Israeli soldiers were also shot at.

ALSO READ: Israeli football team adds “Trump” to club name to honour US President

But there were numerous calls for an independent investigation into the deaths, with Britain, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium among those supporting such action.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the European Union have previously called for an independent probe, with 116 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since a campaign of protests on the Gaza-Israel border was launched on March 30.

Morales's decision to move Guatemala's embassy has been seen as partly influenced by his evangelical religious beliefs.

Evangelicals want to see Jews rebuild their temple in Jerusalem, which according to their beliefs would facilitate the second coming of Christ.

The move is also seen by some as a gesture to elicit US support at a time when Morales stands accused by Guatemalan prosecutors of accepting illegal campaign contributions.

Former Guatemalan foreign minister Gabriel Orellana has said Morales's embassy move has the effect of banishing his country "to the fringes of the United Nations".

Jerusalem's status is perhaps the thorniest issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

ALSO READ: North Korea to destroy nuclear site ahead of Trump talks