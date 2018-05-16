Insults land Mombasa woman in court

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 14:33, Updated May 16th 2018 at 14:37 GMT +3

Nimo Ali Hussein at the Mombasa Court in Mombasa County on Wednesday 16th May 2018, where she pleaded guilty to charges of insulting Carolina Angelina Masai. (Kelvin Karani, Standard)

A lady charged with using dirty words has apologized to the court claiming she was only going to pick a ball.

Nimo Ali Hussein was accused of insulting Carolina Angelina Masai by calling her a dog and a prostitute with intend to provoke a breach of peace.

The complainant is said to have confiscated a ball of some boys playing outside her house and had not returned it, prompting the accused to knock her door with intend to provoke and breach of peace.

According to the officers, Nimo knocked the complainant’s door and started abusing her in the presence of her children.

But during the mitigation, Nimo said she was sorry and claimed she acted in favor of the children who had complained that the complainant had taken their ball for days and they could not play.

“I thought they meant that it was my friend Samia who had taken the ball that belonged to my sister’s child but it happened to be someone else,” stated Nimo.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate Edga Kagoni released her by telling her to go home and make peace with the family of the complainant.

Kagoni stated that after listening to the mitigation from Nimo and after looking at the charges, he had realized that the case was involving a domestic misunderstanding between two adults.