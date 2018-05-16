MPs: Build dykes to avert floods Previous Story
Boy burns to death in mother's house

By James Omoro | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 16th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3
A five-year-old boy burnt to death at their house in Nduga Village, Suba North sub-county.

Richard Ogongo, a pupil at Bedie ECDE center, remained alone in their house yesterday when his mother went to wash clothes at a nearby pond.

He did not go to school due to ill health. Area Chief Daniel Obure said a neighbour saw the fire and raised alarm, “but locals tried to save the child unsuccessfully”.

His mother said there had been no fire in the house, but there was a matchbox and a gas cooker, which the boy might have attempted to light.

