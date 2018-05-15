Policeman shoots girlfriend dead, attempts suicide

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 19:33, Updated May 15th 2018 at 19:58 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

An Administration policeman shot dead his girlfriend before he tried to commit suicide in Ruai, Nairobi.

The officer is said to have, on Monday night, followed the woman to an M-Pesa shop where she had been working and shot her three times in the stomach, killing her on the spot.

ALSO READ: Congo bars tourists from national park after kidnapping

He then turned the AK47 rifle on himself in an attempt to commit suicide, but only shot himself in the mouth.

Admitted to hospital

Kayole police boss Joseph Gichangi said the officer was picked from the ground where he had fallen after shooting himself in the mouth. He was taken to hospital where he is admitted.

It is not clear what triggered the shooting, but officials say investigation is ongoing.

Police said when the officer recovers he would be charged in court with various offences, including murder and attempting to commit suicide.

The injured officer had been on duty on the day he killed the woman, his colleagues said.