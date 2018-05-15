Five-year-old boy in Homa Bay County burnt to death

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 15:12, Updated May 15th 2018 at 15:15 GMT +3

The house in which Richard Ogongo, 5, was burnt to death at Nduga Village, Lambwe West Location in Homa Bay county on May 15, 2018. (James Omoro, Standard)

A five-year-old boy has been killed in a fire tragedy in Homa Bay County.

Richard Ogongo met his untimely death when his mother’s house caught fire at Nduga Village, Lambwe West Location in Sub North Sub County.

ALSO READ: Wheel of death kills two men, injures one

Ogongo was burnt beyond recognition in the Tuesday morning incident. He was pre-unit pupil at Bedie ECDE center in the sub county.

Area Chief Daniel Obure said the fire was noticed by a neighbor who was passing by. However, efforts of the residents to quell the fire proved futile.

“Area residents tried to save the child but the house had already been overwhelmed by the fire,” said Obure.

The boy was left alone in the house when his mother went to wash clothes at a nearby pond.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The administrator said they suspected the fire was caused by a gas cooker which might have exploded in the house.

“His mother said there was no fire in the house but there was a matchbox and a gas cooker. They suspect the boy might have attempted to light the gas cooker,” the Chief said.

The boy failed to go to school Tuesday because of ill health.

“I have called the police who have assured me that they are coming for the body,” he added.

ALSO READ: Iran court sentences eight to death over terrorist attacks