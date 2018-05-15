Makueni school closed overs fears of demons

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 11:47, Updated May 15th 2018 at 12:56 GMT +3

Ghost silhouette in front of a heavy lightning storm. (Courtesy)

Education authorities in Makueni closed down a school on Monday over fears of demons in the school compound that has left a number of students hysterical. Luani Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School is an ABC sponsored institution at the top of Luani hills, Kaiti sub-county.

According to the students, in the last few days, strange forces have been pelting them with stones at night. Even more bizarre, female students claim they have been sexually assaulted by demons. Sources that sought anonymity claim students have been screaming incomprehensibly paralysing night preps.

When The Standard contacted the County Education Director, Ms. Jane Njogu, she confirmed that the school had been shut down. “The school was closed but today we are going there to have a meeting for the way forward”, she said.

Area assistant chief Francis Kimaiyo said the school has been performing well and that it was the first time the school is experiencing such strange events. “We have not had such a scenario in the past, though authorities have visited the school”, he said.

Cases of demons invading schools in the sub-county have been rampant but the institutions have been preferring to deal with the cases through the use of religious leaders avoiding cultural cleansing. A recent case was in Kwa Makuli primary school.

The Kaiti Assistant County Commissioner Benard Nicholas says they will be investigating the claims. He also says they will be looking at other reasons that have prompted the students’ allegations; especially those that have escaped from the school.

“We are investigating the matter and majorly a possibility that the students might not be willing to study”, The ACC said.

The school has close to 300 students who will continue staying at home as the matter is looked at by Education authorities.