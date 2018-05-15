Woman detained for two weeks over husband's killing Next Story
Police recover drugs worth millions in Kiambu

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3
Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange showing Thika MP Patrick Wainaina (in white) bhang that was impounded by police. [KAMAU MAICHUHIE, STANDARD]

Police have intercepted bhang worth Sh1.2 million on Thika-Garissa highway.

The officers from Makongeni Police station intercepted the drug inside a private car and arrested two suspects.

The sacks of bhang (pictured) were stashed in the car's boot. County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said documents found inside the vehicle indicated that the suspects may have been involved in a similar case that is before court.

Police said the drug originated from Migori County.

“We are working with our counterparts in Migori to know who sent it,” said Nyange.

