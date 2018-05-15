No learning as school mourns 13 pupils killed in dam tragedy

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3

Nyakinyua Primary school pupils Moses Ombati (right) and James Muiruri studying at one of the classrooms on May 14, 2018 .All their learning materials and school uniforms were swept away by water during patel dam tragedy. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Thirteen pupils of Nyakinyua Primary School were among victims of last week's dam tragedy in Solai, Nakuru County.

More than 40 people were killed and dozens left homeless in the tragedy that also left property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

ALSO READ: Pay dam victims, leaders demand

During a visit to the school, which was partly damaged by the raging waters from the dam, pupils were yesterday yet to come to terms with the tragedy.

Damaged desks and tattered exercise and text books were scattered all over what was the playground before the disaster.

“This was my desk. Inside it I had my exercise and text books, but they are nowhere to be found. I am not sure how they found their way outside a locked classroom,” said Irungu, 14, who looked disturbed.

The Standard Eight candidate said it was difficult for him to settle back in class after finding out that most of his friends died in the tragedy.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Irungu, his mother Alice Wanjiku and younger brother Grantony Kamau escaped death narrowly.

He said they heard locals from up the hill cry, and quickly escaped to a hilly homestead, approximately 500 metres away from their home.

The school head teacher Stanley Njoroge said 13 pupils from the school died in the tragedy, and their bodies identified at the Nakuru county mortuary.

Pupils who died were Anne Wanjiku, Jane Wambui, Ronald Kibe, John Koina and Ruth Kemunto, who were in the primary section.

ALSO READ: Some victims still missing as government says all were found

Eight pre-school pupils who died are Isaac Kamau, James Ekemel, Dickson Lekemel, Anastacia Chepkemoi, Rehema Chepchirchir, Juliet Hagai, Philis Ingatu and Fred Ingatu.

Beatrice Mutula was the mother to Anastancia and her sister Rehema. She, too, died in the Wednesday night tragedy.

“It is hard for us to believe that we are mourning 13 pupils, all who died after being swept by the water. This is a very difficult moment for the school and parents,” said Mr Njoroge.

Six-year-old Mary Wanjiku is, however, still missing after she was reported to have been swept away.

Wanjiku was with her mother Teresia Njeri, 35, and her grandfather Stephen Mbugua in the house at the time of the tragedy.

The school's head teacher said efforts by teachers, pupils and parents to trace Wanjiru have been futile.

He said the school also lost property worth millions of shillings in the tragedy. “All this area had classrooms that were all swept away by floods. We do not have desks and all our books in the library were swept away,” said Njoroge.

ALSO READ: Bleak times for traders in wake of night disaster

Classes submerged

A section of classrooms that were not destroyed are also submerged, with debris also blocking some sections and making it difficult for pupils to resume learning.

Njoroge said teachers are now forced to counsel pupils and parents who are overwhelmed by grief.

Yesterday, some Government officials, including an education quality assurance officer, visited the school to assess the extent of the damage.

Other schools where learning has been paralysed are Endao Primary, Solai Boys Secondary, Patel Day Secondary and Jamhuri Secondary.