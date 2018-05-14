One of the five wanted men over assault and robbery surrenders to police

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 17:03, Updated May 14th 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

Former NCBDA chairperson Timothy Muriuki attacked by hired goons in front of media cameras. They beat him up before he ran away for his dear life outside a hotel in Nairobi on 30th April, 2018. [Photo/Willis Awandu/Standard].

One of the men wanted for assaulting and robbing a Nairobi businessman Timothy Muriuki has surrendered to police.

Brian Shem Owino surrendered to police at Nairobi Area DCI hours after he and his accomplices had lost a bid to stop their arrest.

He was taken in for grilling and possible prosecution. Nairobi DCI Nicholas Kamwende and his lawyer Edwin Sifuna confirmed Owino had surrendered.

“The rest will also surrender soon,” said the others’ lawyer Michael Osundwa.

Owino and his four accomplices had moved to court seeking protection.

The others who are wanted include Mr Dishon Mulinge, Mr Ronald Otieno, Mr Michael Mbanya Wathigo and Mr Hussein Suleiman.

They were captured on camera manhandling the former Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) chairman at Hotel Boulevard on April 30.

They had on Monday moved to court saying their personal security is at risk and that they could be eliminated by the police or deported to an unknown destination on the account they are not Kenyans and sought anticipatory orders pending their arraignment.

But the court declined to issue the orders and ordered them to appear before police for processing.

They had said they are ready and willing to surrender to the police but are apprehensive of their personal security and that their anticipated charges are defective, have no basis in law, are unconstitutional and unsustainable.

On Wednesday, East Africa Legislative Assembly member Simon Mbugua and two other suspects were arrested and charged at Milimani Law Courts with robbery with violence in relation to the attack.

They denied the charges and were each released on Sh200,000 bail by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Police said they had every reason to believe that three of them — Mr Mbugua, Mr Anthony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Mr Benjamin Odhiambo Onyango Alias Odhis — were involved in the attack.

“On the April 30, 2018, at 11am at Hotel Boulevard in Nairobi, jointly with others not before court, they robbed Timothy Muceru Muriuki of Sh100,000 and injured him,” said part of a charge sheet.

Police had offered a Sh500,000 bounty to anyone who may provide information leading to the arrest of any of the five wanted men.

Muriuki was addressing journalists at the Hotel Boulevard on April 30 when the goons stormed in and tore his statement before frog marching him outside the compound and beating him up.

Whereas the attackers thought Muriuki was criticizing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, he was actually praising him and calling for patience to allow the governor deliver his promises.

Muriuki who was flanked by two other gentlemen had called the meeting to brief members of the media on the state of affairs in Nairobi County and how they could be fixed.

No sooner had Muriuki started reading his press statement than a gang descended on him at the swimming pool area leading to chaos and confusion.

One of the goons started blaming Muriuki for allegedly criticizing Sonko and it is then the rest joined in.

Muriuki complained to police and said he lost Sh100,000 in the drama.