Work on Sh80m Mandera sub-county headquarters begin

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 15:24, Updated May 14th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3
County officials lay the foundation stone of the offices. [Courtesy]

The County Government of Mandera has began the construction of Sh80 million sub-county headquarters.

Mandera County Roads and Public Works Chief Officer, Adawa Haji Adan launched the state of art project in Elwak Mandera South and Kutulo Sub County.

A move that is expected to bring services closer to the people of Mandera as promised by Governor Ali Roba.

The sub-county headquarters once completed will house sub-county roads engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, roads inspectors and overseers.

It will also house sub county treasury, procurement department, sub county administrator, ward officers and other extension officers.

Mr Haji noted that the projected has been budgeted for in this current financial year and will be completed under the scheduled timeline.

He added that the department of public works headed by the Chief Officer Roads and public works, will supervise the project.

RELATED TOPICS:
mandera county
devolution
Governor Ali Roba

