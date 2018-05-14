Why EALA MP Simon Mbugua was barred from hotel press conference

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

East African Legislative Assembly member Simon Mbugua after he was denied access to a city hotel. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

An East African Legislative Assembly MP was yesterday blocked from addressing a press conference at a city hotel.

Simon Mbugua said he had on Friday paid Sh30,000 to reserve a room for the function but was informed on Saturday that the booking had been cancelled due to security concerns.

When journalists arrived at the venue about 10.30 am, security officers turned them away.

At 11.20 am, the MP arrived but was barred from entering the venue as police officers kept vigil.

Mbugua addressed journalists from a nearby petrol station and accused the police of allowing themselves to be used by politicians.

“The country now is at risk of degenerating back to the bad old days where freedom of expression was curtailed as police arrested critics arbitrary,” he said.

After addressing journalists, Mbugua accosted police officers who had surrounded him, daring them to arrest him.

“I don’t fear anything. Just arrest me now if I have committed any crime. Why you are being used to harass me? What I have down to deserve this? You are the faces of impunity,” he shouted at the police officers.

He claimed his tribulations were caused by his closeness to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and their support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Mbugua accused the principal secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Karanja Kibicho, and senior security chiefs of targeting him.

Personal problems

Mr Kibicho dismissed the claims, saying he did not wish to be drawn into the personal problems of individuals facing criminal charges.

“He wants to drag me into his issues instead of dealing with them. Let them deal with their accusations and accusers,” PS Kibicho said.

Mbugua and two others were arrested and charged with robbery with violence following an incident in which a former Nairobi Central Business District Association chairman, Timothy Muriuki, was attacked during a press conference.

The MP and his co-accused, Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Benjamin Odhiambo alias Solo, were released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.