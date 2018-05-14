Mothers feted in colourful tribute

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 21:39 GMT +3

Senator Gideon Moi with his wife Zarah during yesterday's Mother's Day. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Families visited various entertainment spots to mark Mother’s Day yesterday.

At the Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant in Nairobi, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his family joined other patrons to celebrate mothers.

The restaurant carried a Swahili-styled theme, 'Hakuna Kama Mama'.

Patrons enjoyed music from the Swahili Jazz Band and coastal cuisine.

Swahili dishes such as halua, mkate wa sinia and biryani were on the menu.

The restaurant, which scooped the Restaurant of the Year award from the Luxury Travel Guide (LTG) last year, left nothing to chance to ensure patrons and their families appreciated mothers.

“Today being Mother’s Day, I saw it fit to be with my wife, who is the mother of my children,” said Senator Moi.

Moi advised Kenyans to appreciate mothers.

“I lost my mother a few years back. Those who have mothers need to celebrate them,” he said.

Upon entry at the restaurant, patrons were given T-shirts and wrappers branded 'Hakuna Kama Mama'.

Robinson Mwenda, a father-of-two, was at the restaurant with his wife and children to mark the day.

“Today is about appreciating mothers. They bring life and also take care of it, they are the backbone of society,” he said.

Mr Mwenda praised Lord Erroll’s for creating a theme for the day.

Innocentia Dias said her husband of 27 years had surprised her with lunch at the restaurant.

“I feel very appreciated for all the hard work,” she said.

Khadija Bahlewa said she had come all the way from Mombasa to celebrate the day with her family.

“As a mother-of-two this is a very special day for me,” she said.

Mother's Day is celebrated on various days across the world. In the USA and most European countries it is celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

The UK and Ireland celebrate Mother's Day on the fourth Sunday during Lent while most Arab countries mark the day on March 21.