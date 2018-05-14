Uhuru, Raila to launch projects in Siaya

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 19:34 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on 26th April, 2018 [Photo/file/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga will launch a water project in Siaya County, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said.

Mr Wamalwa, who spoke during a fundraiser at Sirembe Mixed Secondary School in Siaya at the weekend, did not give the date of the leader's visit.

Wamalwa said the President and the ODM leader are expected to launch the Sh2.1 billion Siaya-Bondo water project done in partnership between the Government and the African Development Bank (ADB).

Clean water

The project is expected to provide sufficient clean water for more than 190,000 residents.

The next phase of the project will involve Ugunja sub-county, Sega and Ukwala in Ugenya and will cost Sh1.6 billion.

The CS said that he was working on the completion of the project and called on Kenyans to shun tribalism and embrace unity.

“We should not let anything divide us again. The unity of purpose is our course and should be the main focus in order to bring prosperity to our country,” he added.

New relationship

The CS at the same time urged grassroots leaders to embrace the new relationship between Uhuru and Raila.

“It is my wish as the Devolution Cabinet Secretary to see the golden handshake between the two leaders being embraced even in counties. I'm happy that parliamentarians are already endorsing it,” he said.

Wamalwa was accompanied by MP Kanini Kega and former MP Jakoyo Midiwo.