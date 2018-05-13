Never visit Taita Tateva without me, Governor Samboja warns Kalonzo

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 18:32, Updated May 13th 2018 at 18:51 GMT +3

From right: Taita-Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma, Governor Granton Samboja, Taveta MP Dr Naomi Shaban and her counterpart in Voi Jones Mlolwa at a hotel in Voi town on Sunday where they warned Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka against visiting the region without involving them [photo/Renson Mnyamwezi/ Standard]

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja has asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka not to visit a section of the county without involving him and other county leaders.

The governor and six MPs including Naomi Shaban (Taveta) and Jones Mlolwa (Voi) said Kalonzo was welcome to the region but should ensure that elected leaders were involved in the preparation of his visit to a troubled settlement scheme in Taveta.

Kalonzo had said he would soon visit thousands of squatters who were evicted from the disputed Sir Ramson land, formerly owned by the Kenyatta family, and distribute relief supplies.

Two weeks ago, armed policemen barred Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile and other Wiper Party leaders from addressing squatters there. Police said the meeting was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to security reasons.

Squatters claim land allocation at the scheme was biased to benefit undeserving people and this has led to clashes with police which have led to deaths and destruction of property.

Kenyatta family donated the 2300 acres of land in 2013 to be distributed to the landless who were opposed to the establishment of the Ziwani Settlement Scheme.

“My party boss (Kalonzo) has announced that he plans to visit the squatters who have been evicted from Sir Ramson land. As he plans to come, he should know that the county has its own leadership that must fully be involved and respected. If the Wiper Party boss fails to do so then he is not welcome in the region,” warned the Governor, a member of the Wiper party.

Dr Shaban claimed that leaders from outside have been making frequent inroads to the county without involving elected leaders.