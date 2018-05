| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa

The national government has adequate food supplies in its stores, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said.

Mr Wamalwa said the Government was ready to handle humanitarian needs of those affected by floods caused by the ongoing rains.

Speaking during the planting of trees in Kodera Forest at the weekend, the CS said there were more than three million bags of grains in the country's grain reserve.