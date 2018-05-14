Opinion: Was it proper for the government to dump sugar in the ocean?

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 16:45 GMT +3

Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala and Adan Mohammed and Kenya Ports Authority fire fighters spray water on sugar which was impounded

Corruption in Kenya, seemingly, cannot be contained. We must agree that this is because those who indulge in the vice are very well connected individuals.

Because a majority of these people rub shoulders with who is who in the corridors of power, they resort to acting with impunity secure in the knowledge that they can escape any unwanted attention.

But they are wrong, and whenever some of the agencies charged with ending corruption wake up from their stupor, whatever action they take should be supported.

It is such individuals who have presided over the death of the sugar industry in Kenya. Farmers in sugar belts are destitute.

In fact, after giant sugar millers like Mumias Sugar started floundering, many of the farmers uprooted their cane and opted to grow other crops, particularly maize.

The sugar companies continue to suffer under the burden of bank loans and what they owe farmers for their harvested cane. This is not the way to creating jobs and building the economy.

When illegal traders run the risk of losing their investments of millions of shillings, they may feel sufficiently discouraged to continue with their dangerous business.

The Government should be commended for moving from the talking stage and taking concrete action. However, that is not enough.

Faces should be attached to the seemingly faceless individuals. That way, Kenyans might be convinced this is not a public relations stunt.

