EALA MP Mbugua barred from venue, claims his life is in danger

EALA MP Simon Mbugua (in blue) was forced to hold a press conference at a petrol station after he was blocked from accessing a city hotel. [Courtesy]

There was drama at a city hotel on Sunday after East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Simon Mbugua was blocked from addressing a press conference from the venue.

Mbugua had on Friday paid Sh30, 000 to reserve a room for the presser but was informed on Saturday that the booking had been canceled due to security concerns.

And when journalists arrived at the venue about 10.30 am, security officers turned them away saying there was no such event scheduled to be covered.

At 20 minutes past eleven, the MP arrived but was barred from entering the venue even as hawk-eyed police officers in both uniform and plain clothes kept vigil.

Mbugua was forced to address journalists at a petrol station near the venue, where he accused police chiefs of being used for political reasons.

“The country now is at risk of degenerating back to the bad old days where freedom of expression was curtailed as police arrested critics arbitrary,” he said while pointing fingers at Interior Affairs and Coordination of government Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and senior security chiefs.

After the address, Mbugua accosted police officers who had surrounded him daring them to arrest him. “I don’t fear anything. Just arrest me now if I have committed any crime. Why you are being used to harass me? What I have down to deserve this? You are the faces of impunity,” he shouted as the cops just guessed at him.

He claimed his tribulations emanate from his closeness with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and their support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid while adding that his life was now in danger. EALA MP Simon Mbugua addressing journalists outside Sarova Panafric hotel, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

However, Interior Affairs PS Kibicho dismissed Mbugua’s claims saying he did not wish to be drawn in personal problems of individuals who have been accused of crimes.

“I don’t want to be drawn into this nonsense. He wants to drag me into his issues instead of dealing with them. They have paranoia which needs to be cured. Let them deal with their accusations and accusers. Let them carry their own cross instead of shouting Kibicho’s name,” PS Kibicho said.

He added; “One of these days I will sue some of these people because it’s becoming too much. They can continue shouting my name but when they resort to personal attacks which injures my reputation, let them be ready to spend a lot of time with me in the courts.”

Mbugua, a former Kamkunji MP, and two others were arrested last week and charged with robbery with violence following an incident where former NCBDA chairman Timothy Muriuki was attacked during a press conference.

The MP and the co-accused Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Benjamin Odhiambo alias Solo were released on a cash bail of Sh200, 000.

Mbugua said he did not want to comment on the case since it is before the courts but described the charges as trumped up. He said the suspects caught on camera assaulting Muriuki were known but police were not willing to arrest them and were instead targeting him.

“This case is dead on arrival. It has become fashionable for police to arrest politicians where there is public pressure but the cases eventually collapse,” Mbugua said citing last week’s acquittal of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel.