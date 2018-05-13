Why Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo fainted at funeral

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 12:44, Updated May 13th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has come out to explain why he collapsed at a funeral in Siaya County on Saturday.

In a Twitter post on Saturday evening, MP Amollo said that he was diagnosed with Malaria which affected his brain.

ALSO READ: Lawyer Otiende Amollo collapses at funeral

He said: “Didn’t know Malaria can be so dangerous! Developed Malaria which the Doctors say was starting to affect the brain! Fortunately all under control now!

Didn’t know Malaria can be so dangerous! Developed Malaria which the Doctors say was starting to affect the brain! Fortunately all under control now! — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) May 13, 2018

Amollo, who is also a lawyer, was rushed to hospital and aides said he was in a stable condition after being assisted with first aid.

Amollo started feeling unwell after he addressed mourners at the burial of Tom Aringo, son to former Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo in the outskirts of Siaya town.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

He was first rushed to Bondo Medical Centre before being rushed to Kisumu.

Amollo took part in a number of activities at his constituency on Friday, among them construction works.