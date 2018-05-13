Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo collapses at funeral Previous Story
Why Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo fainted at funeral

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 12:44, Updated May 13th 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende Amollo has come out to explain why he collapsed at a funeral in Siaya County on Saturday.

In a Twitter post on Saturday evening, MP Amollo said that he was diagnosed with Malaria which affected his brain.

He said: “Didn’t know Malaria can be so dangerous! Developed Malaria which the Doctors say was starting to affect the brain! Fortunately all under control now!

Amollo, who is also a lawyer, was rushed to hospital and aides said he was in a stable condition after being assisted with first aid.

Amollo started feeling unwell after he addressed mourners at the burial of Tom Aringo, son to former Cabinet Minister Peter Oloo Aringo in the outskirts of Siaya town.

He was first rushed to Bondo Medical Centre before being rushed to Kisumu.

Amollo took part in a number of activities at his constituency on Friday, among them construction works.

