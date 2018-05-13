Four suspected thugs killed, stolen police pistol recovered in Dandora

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 11:16, Updated May 13th 2018 at 11:24 GMT +3

Four suspected thugs were Saturday night shot dead and a pistol that had been robbed from a slain policeman recovered from them in Dandora area, Nairobi.

The four included a man that police termed as gang leader of the group that was behind the shooting dead of Corporal Martin Korir in Ruaraka on April 28.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito said the gang was trailed to the area where they tried to engage a team of detectives.

“We recovered a pistol that was stolen from one of our officers who was killed in a carjacking incident of a bus on Thika Road,” said Tito.

He added the gang had been behind a series of robberies in the area in the past months.

On Thursday, a policeman and an accomplice were charged in a Nairobi court with violently robbing 12 passengers during a carjacking incident.

The accused, Wycliffe Nyandigisi Motanya, and Dengah John Lenda, a tout, denied 12 charges, including violently robbing Korir in Ruaraka on April 28.

Korir, who died during the incident, was robbed of his Jericho pistol during the incident, which occurred in a matatu, which had been hijacked by gangsters.

The policeman, already suspended for indiscipline, allegedly stabbed Korir before shooting him using his pistol during the incident that happened inside the matatu along Thika Road.

The two accused persons also denied robbing passengers a total of Sh41, 000 and nine mobile phones during the incident.

The court heard that they were armed with pistols and knives when they committed the offences.

The two will remain in remand until May 25, when the case will be mentioned.

The officer was riding in a matatu home in Ruaraka when it was carjacked by thugs. In the process of searching, the gang stumbled on his gun.

Witnesses said he had been in a position he could not act to defend himself and the other passengers. It was then that one of the carjackers stabbed him before he snatched his gun that he is suspected to have used to shoot him dead.