Woman, 61, killed by a buffalo in private ranch

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 11:05, Updated May 13th 2018 at 11:20 GMT +3
A woman was yesterday killed by a buffalo at Lolldaiga Ranch in Umande.

Esther Biwott, 61, was attacked by a buffalo when she went to fetch firewood in the ranch’s forest on Friday morning.

Biwott’s son Martin Kipkemboi said he heard screams from the forest where his mother was in the company of about 30 women.

“The officers from the ranch rushed to rescue her but she was seriously injured,“ said Kipkemboi.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital.

