Police urge locals to identify bodies recovered from River Nyangores

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

The officer appealed to the public to be cautious during the rains to avoid drowning.

Police in Bomet have urged the public to help identity two bodies recovered from River Nyangores.

Area OCPD Samson Rukunga said police were alerted by the public about two bodies of women that were floating in the river before they embarked on the recovery mission on Friday.

“Our officers removed the bodies to Longisa Mortuary and the process of identification is under way,” said Mr Rukunga.

“These are risky times and the public should be extra careful,” he added.

Chebirir village elder Zakayo Ruto appealed to locals who may have lost loved ones to visit the hospital and identify the bodies.