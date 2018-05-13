Governor Roba eyes more women for his team

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Governor Ali Roba

Somali community customs and traditions are preventing women from taking up senior positions in the county government, Governor Ali Roba has said.

Roba said there are few women in senior county positions as many qualified candidates are bogged down by the community’s patriarchal ideals.

ALSO READ: Two children missing in Mandera as floods rage

“I want elders to give me competent and qualified women and I will offer them opportunities,” Roba said at Moi Girls Secondary School as he presided over a tree planting exercise in Mandera.

Roba said the community still favours men.

“I have dozens of requests for jobs in Mandera County for men and almost none for women,” Roba said.

The Constitution stipulates that women should take at least 30 per cent of government jobs. The county has advertised a number of vacancies, including board membership at Mandera Water and Sewerage Company and a number of managers.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.