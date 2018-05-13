Opinion: Make Kenyans own President Uhuru’s tree planting initiative

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 20:25 GMT +3

Under the National Tree Planting Campaign dubbed ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’, Kenyans will be mobilised to plant 1.8 billion trees in five years.

The government yesterday launched an ambitious national tree planting drive as it widened the search for solutions to environmental degradation.

Under the National Tree Planting Campaign dubbed ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’, Kenyans will be mobilised to plant 1.8 billion trees in five years.

ALSO READ: Does referendum call risk breaking Jubilee?

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, who led the launch, said they would pull out all the stops to ensure the campaign raises the country’s forest cover from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in five years.

For the better part of yesterday, the ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’ launch trended on Twitter as Kenyans followed it with glee.

While critics claim the latest initiative is too little too late, we believe it will provide a fresh impetus for Kenyans to take environmental conservation seriously in the wake of vagaries of climate change.

Our environment has been unforgiving. Floods, crop failure, droughts and poor rainfall distribution have reversed economic gains and created social strains, thanks to deforestation.

According to UNEP, deforestation deprives the economy of over Sh5.8 billion every year. Yesterday’s launch, coming only a month after a task force report uncovered massive losses due to logging, should go beyond mere pronouncements.

In the past, we’ve seen programmes launched and appeals tossed only to be forgotten above the din of unhealthy political competition.

When the Grand Coalition Government tried to conserve the Mau in 2009, it became a political pawn.

Local politicians, guided by parochial interests, used it to set the locals against conservationists. We challenge Environment CS Keriako Tobiko to bring all Kenyans on board and make them own the new initiative.

ALSO READ: Uhuru ranked second in Facebook following

Environmental consciousness isn’t about launches but real attitudinal change. Let’s make tree planting our culture. We call on the Kenya Forest Service to ensure steady supply of seedlings.

Forest governance should be overhauled. And to succeed, the State has to work with grassroots leaders, religious groups, corporates and learning institutions, not forgetting the media. When the environment suffers, every entity is doomed.