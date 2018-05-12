One goat a year for NHIF cover Next Story
Over 15 estates in Nairobi to go without water after pipe bursts

By Mercy Asamba | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 13:56, Updated May 12th 2018 at 14:10 GMT +3
The water pipeline was damaged while laying a new water pipeline from Kiambu to Embakasi 

Over 15 estates in Nairobi City to go without water after feeder pipe bursts at Kugeria Estaste in Kiambu County.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company acting Managing Director, Nahason Muguna said the water pipeline was damaged by a contractor who was laying a new water pipeline from Kiambu to Embakasi near the Coca Cola factory.

The estates to be affected include Thome, Kasarani, Zimmerman, Githurai 45 and 44, Mwiki, Kahawa Wendani and Sukari, Kayole, Komarock, Umoja 2, Baraka, Kahawa barracks, Njiru and Ruai.

Areas along Kamuti road, Thika road, Mwiki road and Kagundo road will also be affected.

Muguna said water supply in the affected areas is expected to resume tomorrow May 13, 2018, by 6.00pm.

The engineers are on site and repair works have commenced.

“The engineers and the contractor have been mobilised at Kugeria Estate in Kiambu and repair works have commenced. The repair works are expected to take 24 hours," he said.

Muguna regretted inconveniences caused to the city residents and assured consumers in the affected areas that every effort is being made to ensure supply is restored.

