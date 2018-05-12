Nairobi’s 15 estates to go without water after pipe bursts Next Story
Four KWS rangers interdicted over killing of three rhinos

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 13:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 13:03 GMT +3

Four Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers have been interdicted over the killing of three rhinos at the Meru National Park.

The rhinos were killed on the day President Uhuru Kenyatta was announcing a seven per cent reduction in rhino poaching.

The four were interdicted and investigations launched while two have been charged in court.

The decision was announced yesterday by Tourism CS Najib Balala in a speech read on his behalf by Director of Research in the ministry, Patrick Omondi, during the launch of a commemorative postal stamp on the remaining northern white rhinos at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

“I want to send a message to the service officers that there will no more suspensions or transfers in the case of any incident of poaching,” said Balala. He said rogue rangers must be interdicted to protect the wildlife.

