Business suffers as lecturers strike bites

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 10:26, Updated May 12th 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3

Business stalls at Njokerio trading centre. The estate thrives in business because of students from Egerton University, main campus in Njoro. [Photo/Mercy Kahenda/Standard]

Nick Okello basks in the sun reading an old newspaper outside his stationery and computer business shop.

After a while, he gets up, wipes dust off his computers and closes for the day. It is only 4pm, but there are no clients.

ALSO READ: State dangles counter offer to stop lecturers strike

High demand

Business at Njokerio in Njoro has gone down since the lecturer’s strike started. The centre is highly dependent on students undertaking various courses at Egerton University’s main campus in Njoro.

“I open my business but I rarely get clients, this is why I am forced to close it early,” Okello says.

The business was established in 2005, following high demand from students who need computer and printing services.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

With the lecturers’ strike that started in February, business has been low.

“The strike has not only paralysed learning in various institutions, it has also crippled my business that depends on learners,” he says.

Today, Okello can go home with a mere Sh100 while initially he would make at least Sh4,000 from about 500 clients that would visit his premises. He has since asked two of his employees to stay home.

Okello is not alone.

ALSO READ: University gives striking lecturers condition to earn pay

Joseph Munene’s billiards business has also been affected.

To while away the long hours, the Fifth Year agricultural engineering student at Egerton University’s main campus invites locals to keep him company, training them on how to play the game, freely.

The future is gloomy, with him earning only Sh800 on a good day yet he would make upto Sh5,000 daily. He is worried that he may not afford tuition fees for his course when the university opens.

“My clients are at home because of the lecturers’ strike,” he says.

Another trader also making losses is Elizabeth Kwamboka who owns a grocery store and sells vegetables and cereals.

“I now close my business as early as 7pm because my clients are students and they are away,” she says.

When the university was open, she could sell up to 90-kilogrammes of sukuma wiki. Nowadays, she is lucky if she manages to sell even 20 kilogrammes.

ALSO READ: University orders students back to class tomorrow

Salons and barber shops are also feeling the pinch of the strike, with many operators spending their days playing music, and hoping that it will not be long before their customers come back.

Edna Kerubo, who spent her days working on the faces, nails and hair of the students nowadays spends her time working on her own nails -- and cleaning the furniture in her salon.

She has been at Njokerio for the past three years, and says business has never been this bad.

During the recent school holidays, her clients were mainly primary and secondary school learners, but they too have gone back to school.

“When the university students are in session, these seats are normally occupied but nowadays I can spend the whole day here without attending to a single client,” she says.

Susan Kimani, who owns rental houses admits that the economic boom in Njokerio was due to the high number of students who needed goods and services.

Ms Kimani owns 40 single-roomed houses and all of them were occupied by university students.

She charges a monthly rent of Sh3,000 for a bedsitter and Sh2,500 for a single room. A two-bedroomed house goes for Sh5000.

From the time she constructed the houses in the 1990s, most of her tenants have been university students, who pay rent for three or four months in advance.

ALSO READ: Amina forms team to decide CBA offer

“Learners must operate from a given area and we have university students who are very faithful,” she says, adding that they pay rent on time and when they move out, there are others waiting to move in.

Gilbert Monari, the director of security and accommodation at the university says approximately 15,250 students reside outside the institution due to the limited number of hostels.